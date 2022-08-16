Mayoral Welcome For International Students Returning to Christchurch After Borders Open

CHRISTCHURCH

The first large group of international students back in Canterbury since the borders closed more than two years ago will be welcomed at Ara on Wednesday 17 August.

Around 160 students from more than ten different countries including Japan, Vietnam and China will be at Ara, and then a smaller group of around 17 will attend a special event hosted by Christchurch Mayor, Lianne Dalziel in the mayoral lounge in Hereford Street at 2pm.

Christchurch Educated Partnership Manager, Stefi Porter, says this is an exciting time for the international education sector, both locally and around the country.

“We have been working hard to get ahead of the borders reopening, putting Christchurch back on the map,” she says. “The rebuild of the sector is obviously the top priority and we are focussing on quality and long-term sustainability of the international education sector.”

A global marketing campaign, I AM NEW, launched at the NAFSA conference in the USA in late May, provides a strong starting point for the rebuild. As well as raising New Zealand’s profile by attracting significant international media coverage, the campaign has so far reached over 115 million users.

Director of International Students at Avonside Girls’ High School in Christchurch, Louise Silvester, says she and her team are absolutely thrilled that the sector is moving again.

“It’s been a very long time since we have been able to welcome international students to school,” she says. “We revel in the energy and diversity the students bring. There are so many strong and endearing relationships created as a result of our international programme which is really positive for us and for all the students.”

Thai student, Nessa Kulwattanayothin, has been preparing for her trip to Christchurch for a couple of years having planned on arriving just before the borders closed in 2020. She should have started in Year 9 at Avonside Girls’ High School but has instead started in Year 11, after the borders opened. She says it’s a big thing to be so far away from home but it’s also really exciting.

“My family is also excited and I can’t wait to get back in the classroom and share my experiences with my friends and family at home,” she says.

Christchurch Educated will welcome international tertiary students to Canterbury on 26th August at Tūranga in Christchurch. Invited guests include the Mayor of Christchurch, the Deputy Mayor of Selwyn and Chief Executive of Education NZ, Grant McPherson.

Additional:

Christchurch Educated is a group of education providers based in Christchurch and the Canterbury region, and they take great pride in hosting a diverse range of students from around the world.