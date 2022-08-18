TRT New Zealand is Hiring Now

TRT has had a busy year so far! Their team are working hard to keep on top of orders. Due to their ongoing growth, we need a strong, mature, and capable person to lead our painting and blasting department at our head office in Hamilton.

As their newest leader, you will be responsible for managing a small team of painters ensuring they are reaching their potential and maintaining a high standard of work.

For the full list of benefits, responsibilities and criteria Click Here.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.