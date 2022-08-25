TRT Hosts New Zealand Heavy Haulage Association

Last Thursday TRT hosted the New Zealand Heavy Haulage Association delegates to a site tour through their manufacturing facility in Hamilton

The site tour began with an introduction to TRT and the business they conduct, followed by a walk to the TIDD assembly and steel processing shed. After that, the tour group were shown to fabrication where they got to check out some of the current builds and repair bay activities. After that, they visited paint and blast and lastly enjoyed an ESS House Trailer demonstration.

The feedback received was fantastic and it was great to see a lot of genuine interest in what we do here at TRT.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.