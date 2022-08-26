TRT Crane Sales Specialist Visits Kobelco Factory

Troy Hand our TRT Crane Sales Specialist recently visited the Kobelco Factory alongside the team from Avopiling Foundation Specialists to see their two CKE2500G-2 Kobelco Crawler Cranes.

Troy Hand says, "A huge thank you to the wonderful team at Kobelco, the welcome received on arrival to the Okubo Factory was just extraordinary and felt at home from the start. Allowing us to see your factory and how your manufacturing process takes place just makes you see and believe in the quality of the Kobelco product."

"Also a huge thank you to the team from Avopiling Foundation Specialists for making the time in their busy schedules. Working alongside their team has been a pleasure."

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.