TRT Australia Hosts The Crane Industry Council of Australia

TRT Australia has recently hosted the Queensland Branch meeting for CICA - The Crane Industry Council of Australia.

This opportunity was a fantastic chance to catch up and network with members.

A big thanks to the team from Brisbane City Cranes for letting TRT show off their TRT Counterweight Crane Support Trailer and Grove GMK5150L.

TRT also had WALZ Group's new TIDD Crane shining up the front behind our speakers.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.