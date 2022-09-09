TRT Develops Training Programme For Pick And Carry Operators

Upgrading your crane fleet to include TIDD PC28 pick and carry cranes is simple and efficient for all operators with TRT’s new familiarisation programme, with your team in mind.

TRT has developed an exclusive familiarisation programme for trained pick and carry operators designed to suit your schedule and location.

The programme includes:

In-person from one of our factory-trained experts

A familiarisation video with 24/7 access

Online manual access 24/7

Remote video with one of our factory-trained experts

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.