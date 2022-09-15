AnewX Pty Ltd and their recent experience with TRT on their new Kobelco TK750GFS

Based in New South Wales AnewX specialise in complex urban civil and foundation work. This Telescopic Crawler Crane has a max lifting capacity of 75 t x 3.0m and a max crane boom length of 30.1m. Their new Kobelco will be used for foundation support piling and civil work.

When we asked Eddie Shanley, General Manager of AnewX what they enjoyed about the service TRT provided he said “TRT was very good at keeping us updated through the whole process and very flexible with the timing to suit us on when we wanted to assemble the crane. Overall, they are just a bunch of good blokes who ensured a friendly and simple process the whole way through.”

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.