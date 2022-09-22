Avopiling Foundation Specialists accepting delivery of their new Kobelco Crawler Crane

TRT Australia has delivered to Avopiling Foundation Specialists their new Kobelco crawler cranes CKE1100G-2 and CKE1350G-2 in Australia.

These crawler cranes will be used alongside the rest of their fleet throughout Australia from major civil engineering projects to smaller complex specialist works.

Reasons to consider a Kobelco Crawler Crane as part of your fleet:

Continuous innovation in technology

Reputation for reliability and low downtime

Operator orientated designs

Great Service and Parts Back Up

Best warranties available for Crawlers

Low fuel consumption

Remote monitoring systems

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.