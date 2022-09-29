TRT New Zealand hosts Australia team and customers

TRT New Zealand recently hosted the Australian team and some of TRT's most loyal and long-serving customers.



Neil Webb, TRT General Manager of Australia says, “A huge thank you to the wonderful TRT team in New Zealand for all their hard work during our visit last week for our customers and some of our TIDD dealer and service agents as well. The welcome received on arrival was extraordinary. I’m grateful that we are lucky enough to be in the position now with the borders open allowing our customers to visit our manufacturing facility in New Zealand to witness first-hand how our manufacturing process takes place to demonstrate the quality of our TRT products.”



“It was also a fantastic opportunity for some of our TIDD Crane dealer and service agents to learn more about the product and why the TIDD Crane is leading innovation and safety for pick and carry cranes in Australia. They got to experience the quality, effort, and value we put into each distinct part of the crane, all done in-house right from scratch, so they are confident they are supporting a product that is manufactured to last.”



“Also a huge thank you to every single person who made the time out of their already busy schedules to come along to New Zealand to experience this with us. Working alongside every single one of you has been a pleasure and the team at TRT look forward to providing you with the best possible solutions in the future.”

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.