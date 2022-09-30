TRT Australia is now hiring!

TRT Australia is looking for an experienced parts interpreter to join the team on a full-time, permanent basis at our warehouse in Murarrie.



Your main focus will be to support and advise our customers on crane and heavy machinery parts for brands including Manitowoc, Grove, Kobelco and our very own TIDD Pick and Carry Crane.

There is an opportunity for you to take the lead on business and process development opportunities to help the team reach its full potential.

For more information and to apply: Click Here

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.