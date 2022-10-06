TRT Traction Air CTI System installed for Kieran Oliver Contracting Ltd

Slick-looking unit with TRT's fresh Traction Air CTI System installed for Kieran Oliver Contracting Ltd.

Kieran Oliver Contracting is an experienced contracting business that offers mostly earthmoving, cartage and related services based in Masterton.

Traction Air is the safer and smarter CTI choice. On and off-highway vehicle operations that regularly use Traction Air® CTI includes forestry haulage, construction and equipment transport, agriculture, tractors, stock trucks and spreading, tanker operations, access equipment, construction and infrastructure and much more. Ideal for both tractor / prime mover and trailer units, tyre pressure management has never been easier.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.