TIDD Dealers and Service Agents attend TIDD training in New Zealand

TRT express their appreciation toward TIDD dealers and service agents who attended their TIDD training held in New Zealand last month.



Neil Webb, TRT General Manager of Australia says, "It was a pleasure to be able to recognise and present some of our dedicated and passionate TIDD Dealer and Service Agents with their very own plaques to show our appreciation for their incredible product and support roles they play for TRT."

"The team at TRT also had the opportunity to welcome our newest TIDD Crane Service Agent in Western Australia, Complete Crane Solutions."



TRT’s TIDD Crane dealer support and service network includes Baden Davis Crane Connection, based in New South Wales and Australian Capital Territories, RMB Service Group in South Australia, JDM Diesel Services in Victoria, Ronco Construction Equipment and Engineering in Western Australia, and now Complete Crane Solutions also in Western Australia.



TRT’s Dealers and Service agents are selected based on their experience and knowledge of cranes and pick and carry cranes, and as importantly, on their commitment to providing a continued high standard of ongoing customer service and parts support locally.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.