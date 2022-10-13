Crane and Cartage Collect Their First TRT 3 Axle House Trailer

TRT New Zealand at its head office in Hamilton has come together with Crane and Cartage to present their first TRT 3 Axle Castor Steel House Trailer.

The Team at TRT have been working really hard to produce a high-quality and durable house trailer for Crane and Cartage and are stoked with the finished product.

Established in 1984, Crane & Cartage is a family-owned and operated business with over 30 years of experience in the business. They specialise in moving loads that other people aren’t interested in doing and with an operating fleet of more than 20 trucks, no job is too big or small.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.