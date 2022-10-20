Fonterra Collect HIAB Crane Truck Solution From TRT

TRT has recently hosted the team at Fonterra on-site at their head office in Hamilton last week.

Fonterra collected their third purpose-built HIAB Crane Truck solution.

Their farm asset team is responsible for coordinating the installation, removal, and organising repairs and maintenance of milk vats on dairy farms across New Zealand, alongside assisting farmers with any grading and compliance queries.

The HIAB Crane Truck will assist the team at Fonterra in completing this work more efficiently.

TRT are the NZ distributor for HIAB truck cranes and marine cranes, ZEPRO truck tail lifts, JONSERED and LOGLIFT log cranes and recycling cranes, MULTILIFT equipment, and MOFFETT truck-mounted forklifts.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.