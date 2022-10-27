TRT Hamilton Mechanical Service Team Upskilling

The team at TRT are ever developing their skills, with the recent achievement by Joel at the TRT head office in Hamilton.

Joel achieved his Automotive Engineering Level 3 Certificate which brings him one step closer towards gaining his full trade qualification.

He brings a strong passion and a high level of enthusiasm and knowledge to TRT's Mechanical Service department.

At TRT we love supporting and upskilling staff right across the business. From apprenticeships and short courses to health and safety qualifications, we encourage the upskilling of our staff and everyone to share their newfound knowledge with the team.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.