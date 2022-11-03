TIDD PC28-2; The Better Experience

TRT announces the launch of the Tidd PC28-2 pick and carry crane, which will be available from March 2023.

TRT are industry leaders in cranes and truck trailers, they are also licensed distributors for Kobelco crawler cranes.

The upgrades to the newly named Tidd PC28-2 are driven by TRT’s focus on continuous improvement, with consideration of industry and operator feedback.

There are four key areas of improvement in the upgraded Tidd PC28-2. It features more powerful front suspension cylinders. This new system offers a greater lift capacity when articulated and working on a side slope, improving lift capacity by up to 17 per cent.

New steps have been added to improve lift control. An additional three steps on the Tidd PC28-2 load chart deliver significant improvement when the crane is articulating. So, for the operator, this means that, as the crane articulates, it decreases the load chart rate.

The Robway Tidd crane operating software has been upgraded with improved functionality. This enables faster processing and greater control responsiveness for the Tidd PC28-2 operator.