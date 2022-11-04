TRT 10-Year Service Awards & Long Service Dinner

Last month the team at TRT held their 10-Year Service Awards & Long Service Dinner at the Smith & McKenzie Steak House in Chartwell, Hamilton.

Due to COVID, last year was cancelled, so it was a big night of inductions and milestone awards.

TRT’s COO Lawrence Baker says, “It was a fantastic evening that recognises our people's loyalty and continued service to TRT. These are indeed the people that make it possible, and this event is a chance to celebrate and show our appreciation.”

“We have over 42 staff in New Zealand and 3 staff in Australia who has worked at TRT for over 10 years or more."

"At this year's New Zealand awards ceremony, we also welcomed nine new staff to the 10-year club, Kimi Daniel, Jason Barnes, Gennady Ermakov, John Kirby, Andre Ranga, Philippe Pierry, Craig Seager, Joseph Paekau, and John Watene.”

"Earlier in the year in Australia, we also welcomed Cameroon Harris and Matthew Cue to the 10-year club."

"Finally, a huge thank you to Simmie Nichols in Marketing and Mike Phillips in HR for making sure the night was a success and to the team from Smith and McKenzie Steak House for hosting a perfect event.”

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.