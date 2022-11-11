Trucking Industry Show Christchurch

In two weeks time, the Trucking Industry Show will be held in Christchurch. The team at TRT will be located at Site A8.

Over the years this show has developed into the ultimate transport showcase and is now the largest industry show in New Zealand.

The show is run to celebrate the industry's professionalism, showcase products and services, show off hundreds of New Zealand's best working trucks

All show proceeds are donated to charity, with over $22,000 raised in 2018.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.