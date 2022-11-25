TRT Awarded Best Booth Award at 2022 CICA National Conference

TRT Australia has recently attended the 2022 CICA National Conference in Australia. Whilst there, the team picked up the Best Booth Award.

Neil Webb General Manager of TRT Australia says, "It was so great to be able to get together with everyone, catch up with our team from NZ and our customers. There were impressive crane displays and exhibitions everywhere you looked, and the networking dinner was spectacular. A huge thanks to all the organisers."

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.