New Board Director and Advisor Appointed to TRT Board

The Board of Directors of Tidd Ross Todd Ltd and TRT (Aust) Pty Ltd (TRT) are pleased to announce the appointment of Alan Munro to the position of TRT Board Director and Advisor effective from the 1st of November 2022.

This appointment was made due to the vacant role left by Mr Nixon as he was appointed to the position of TRT Board Chairperson earlier in the year.

In his new role, Mr Munro will continue to progress TRT’s commitments and support their capabilities through providing solutions and ongoing direction for the business.

Born and raised in Dunedin, New Zealand and now living in Sydney, Australia Mr Munro’s significant experience spans a long career, in a variety of Executive roles and in several international locations, all contributing to his considerable strengths and wealth of business knowledge.

In addition to his involvement with TRT, Mr Munro also serves as a Director of OneWave, a not for profit (NFP) mental health organisation and is an Australian Advisor to the New Zealand architectural firm, Warren and Mahoney. As well as a Beachheads Advisor for New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

His most recent role was New Zealand’s Trade Commissioner based in Sydney. Before this he was the Fundraising Executive at NextSense, a NFP supporting people with hearing loss.

Mr Munro spent most of his career in the Technology sector which included eighteen years at IBM with various senior leadership roles at IBM Australia and New Zealand and IBM Asia Pacific. He also spent eight years at Lenovo as Managing Director of Lenovo Australia and New Zealand and Managing Director of Lenovo United Kingdom and Ireland.

He was also Founding Non-Executive Director at the Australia and New Zealand Recycling Platform, a NFP tasked with the responsible recycling of e-waste.

Mr Munro has a Bachelor of Education Degree and a Diploma in Teaching from the University of Otago, New Zealand.

TRT’s Director of Innovation and Sales, Bruce Carden says, “We are delighted to welcome Mr Munro to the team. He has demonstrated notable success in transforming, restructuring, and implementing growth strategies that have delivered significant results in challenging and competitive markets in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and Europe.

His depth of experience in leading businesses is aligned to accelerate the delivery of our strategic objectives and to develop the growing reputations TRT has as a quality OEM manufacturer and leader of industry innovation. The management team and Board of Directors look forward to working with Mr Munro.”

Mr Munro explains, “This is an exciting opportunity and change for me. I’m delighted to join TRT and hope to help support the continued growth and success of TRT into the future. I’ve known and worked with Bruce and others from TRT for some time here in Australia and have seen first-hand the trust TRT has gained from within the industry through their range of manufactured equipment.”

He continues, “I am very much looking forward to what the future holds for TRT and am excited to be working alongside a dedicated, experienced, and professional team both here in Australia and New Zealand.”