$10 Off on all Cleaning Services at Premium Clean!

<p><strong>Premium Clean is Giving Back This Holiday Season </strong></p> <p><em>Leading NZ professional cleaning company, Premium Clean, announces the launch of an exclusive offer on all its services this holiday season. </em></p> <p>The holiday season is all about fun get-togethers with friends and family, no matter how big or little. Furthermore, even if many events and activities are planned, unforeseen ones may arise, so it's better to be adaptable and prepared for whatever the holiday season may offer. </p> <p>One of the biggest house cleaning companies in the country, Premium Clean Services, is here to help you prepare for the not-so-surprise surprises that come with the holiday season.</p> <p>According to the managing director of Premium Clean, "Our cleaning teams are professionals at reducing the added stress that the holidays may bring to our customers' already hectic life. We provide specialty cleanings and other services in addition to basic home cleaning services to help you get ready for a special occasion or just the start of a new year."</p> <p><strong>Save Your Energy for Entertaining</strong></p> <p>Save your effort for entertaining and let the professionals handle the chores all year or during the holiday season. For any budget and schedule, Premium Clean offers specialized holiday house cleaning, regular maid service, and more. Discover how simple it is to have a cleaner, healthier home during the holidays by hiring an affordable holiday house cleaning service.</p> <p>Holiday house cleaning removes more debris, dust, germs, and allergies than regular household cleaners, leaving your property spotless for the holiday festivities. In addition, your family may encounter fewer illnesses because Premium Clean is the only holiday cleaning service that focuses solely on cleaning for health.</p> <p>Their cleaning team uses only commercial-grade vacuums, which include HEPA filtration to capture 99% of airborne pollutants and dirt-busting products that can clean grime, dirt, and germs.</p> <p><strong>Premium Clean is Giving Back this Season</strong></p> <p>This holiday season, Premium Clean offers their customers a chance to avail themselves of holiday cleaning services at a more affordable rate. Use the promo code "Christmas" to avail yourself of special cleaning packages and discounts.</p> <p>The company understands that time is always running out during the holidays. That is something they want to give back to their customers through these promotions. "We want to help families in the area enjoy more time together without worrying about cleaning. With our promotion, they can enjoy a clean home during one of the busiest times of the year," says a representative from Premium Clean.</p> <p>The expert house cleaners at Premium Clean provide a range of services, including one-time cleanings and weekly housekeeping, to meet all your cleaning requirements. For example, they might come back to clean up after the celebrations and clean your house before a party.</p> <p>Provide someone with a little break and extra help this holiday season in the home. <a href="https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/">Book a cleaning service at www.premiumclean.co.nz</a> and use the discount code XMAS at checkout.</p>