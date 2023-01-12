NEW TIDD FOR FRANCRANES

TRT Australia has recently taken delivery of a TIDD PC28 pick and carry crane to Western Sydney pick and carry hire specialist Francrane. This is the second TIDD to be supplied by The Baden Davis Crane Connection and TRT.

Starting in 1989, Francrane remains a family-owned crane hire business owned by Managing Director Brenton Owst-Atkinson.

When asked about the TIDD PC28, Brenton said “We have been very impressed with the performance of the TIDD we already have in the fleet. It has proved to be a solid machine, made to a high specification in New Zealand and it has proven itself with us at Francrane. The TIDD has proved to a fortunate addition to the fleet, and it has performed well. It also travels on the road well and suits our type of work. We can’t fault it,”

The TIDD PC28 is a high-quality crane for sale, featuring improved operational features designed to help operators work more efficiently and comfortably on construction sites and also on the road. Increased lift capacity and greater maneuverability, in smaller work areas, are key benefits of the new crane.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport, and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.