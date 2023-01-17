TRT Auckland Branch gets a makeover

The TRT branch in Auckland finally got its long overdue new TRT rebranding installed. It was a big job with a lot of changeouts and new paint (thanks Kevin Edwards from Hamilton Branch) to freshen up the building. Branch Manager Brent Lucas says the new look has made the whole branch look sharp and contemporary and has given everyone a lift around the office.

The TRT branch in Auckland are specialists for supplying truck parts to the Auckland region, as well as truck servicing with after hours support 24/7.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.