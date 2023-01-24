TRT Traction Air CTI - E Series for Forde Brothers

Forde Brothers House Removals Western Star Prime Mover fitted up with TRT's Traction Air CTI - E Series.

Forde Brothers House Removals are a “One-Stop Shop” house moving company in Auckland and handle all matters relating to house and building removals, and TRT’s CTI system will ensure safety and efficiency.

The new system offers multi-channel (axle) options and a single channel option. In order to add this variability, we have had to develop an entirely new system from the ECU and software to the wheel ends and pressure cells. For example, the pressure cell is made of stainless steel to withstand salt roads and thermal switches for operation in -40°”.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport, and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.