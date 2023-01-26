TRT Crawler Crane Boom Repairs

Crawler crane boom repairs are one of the essential services offered at TRT in New Zealand and Australia. Boom sections get banged, bumped, bent, and cracked during operation on work sites which compromises their structural integrity - creating weak points, crumple zones, and stress fractures.

Crawler cranes are versatile pieces of heavy equipment that are used to lift, move, and place large and heavy objects. Crawler cranes are mobile, and they are equipped with tracks that allow them to move over rough terrain. They are commonly used in construction, mining, and logging operations.

once sections are repaired by TRT's experienced fabricators, and then painted, they undergo a rigorous inspection and testing process before being certified for use again.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.