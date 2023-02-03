TRT House Trailer For CD Wilson and Son

TRT are widely know for being trailer manufacturers, in particular House Trailers, as they prepare to deliver CD Wilson and Son their r 14th house trailer to add to their fleet.

CD Wilson and Son’s relationship began with TRT in 1992 when they purchased their first House Trailer. Over the past 29 years TRT has manufactured and delivered 13 purpose-built house trailers, with their 14th house trailer expected to be delivered early this year.

Their 14th House Trailer is a TRT Tri-Axle Hydraulic House Trailer. The trailer will be fitted with BPW 10 stud drum braked axles, 10 stud steel wheels, a larger Yanmar Diesel power pack and a fully proportional remote control.

Bruce Carden, TRT’s Director of Innovation and Sales says, “It’s always a pleasure working with the team from CD Wilson and Son. A big thank you to them for their loyalty and always choosing TRT.”

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport, and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.