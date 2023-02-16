TRT Crane Outrigger Pads - Rock Solid Stability

TRT's Crane Outrigger Pads are made onsite in their Hamiton facility from scratch. Engineered fit for purpose using Hardox™ high tensile steel for maximum strength and constructed with a honeycomb design to minimise tare weight, and overall footprint.

TRT's unique crane pad design also helps to minimise deflection and protect onsite underground services from damage. Plus able to span trenches and manhole covers without compromising ground stability.

They manufacture a full range of sizes and for any special projects or fit-for-purpose solutions.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.