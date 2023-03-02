TRT Australia branch gets a brand-new look

The TRT rebranding is finally up for the Brisbane branch, and we are thrilled with how it has turned out.



As our business continues to grow, we wanted to update our look to better reflect who we are and what we stand for. The new signage is the perfect representation of our brand’s personality and values.



General Manager of TRT Australia Neil Webb confirms, “It’s great to have the new signage and branding completed at the office. Business representation is important, and the goal was to visually represent our commitment to providing the best possible service and solution to our customers.”

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.