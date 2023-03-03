Duoplus Helps Client With New Website & Hamilton SEO

Duoplus Online Marketing has partnered up with Centra Forklifts to deliver them a fresh website design and local Hamilton SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) as well as nationwide SEO for the growing forklift company.

Centra Forklifts were in need of a new website design and improvements on their google search rankings, with them struggling to be found online for their organic keywords.

Duoplus provided Centra with an easy and effective solution by replacing their outdated old website with a new mordern design and started working on Centra's SEO rankings, getting them on page 1 for multiple search terms in the space of just a few weeks.

About Duoplus

We increase traffic to our client’s websites by improving search engine rankings (SEO) and running online advertising campaigns using Google Ads, Facebook campaigns, remarketing, and more. Our focus is to generate leads for our clients and grow their businesses.

Duoplus is based in Hamilton and operate throughout New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific. If you need help with SEO in Hamilton, the greater Waikato or across New Zealand, for your local business, contact us today. We love helping businesses grow.