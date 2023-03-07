Increase in Leaking Heat Pumps from Overuse

DUNEDIN

As temperatures start to rise, many homeowners are looking for ways to keep their homes cool. McClelland Refrigeration, who are specialists for Dunedin Heat Pumps have reported an increase of leaking heat pumps throughout the region.

When a heat pump is overused or misused, it can cause problems and even lead to costly repairs. One of the most common issues associated with overuse is leaking heat pumps.

When a heat pump is used more than it was intended for, the unit can become strained and the seals can start to weaken. This can lead to leaking refrigerant and other fluids, such as a build up of moisture, which can cause damage to the system.

To ensure you do not overuse your heat pump, utilise features such as the thermometer so your heat pump will run only as needed in order to maintain the desired temperature instead of running non-stop.

If you notice your heat pump leaking or not performing as well as it use to, contact McClelland for Dunedin and Otago heating and refrigeration needs.