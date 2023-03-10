TRT Crane Outrigger Pads are made for industry, engineered fit for purpose, and designed to last.

Our TRT Crane Outrigger Pads are manufactured from the ground up at our head office and manufacturing facility in Hamilton New Zealand.

Built using high tensile Hardox ™ steel for maximum strength and in a honeycomb design to minimise tare weight and deflection. TRT's unique crane pad design also helps to minimise deflection and protect onsite underground services from damage.

The wide range of standard crane pad sizes suits most cranes and applications. We manufacture for specialist projects and fit-for-purpose solutions to suit all our customer’s needs.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck parts at their Hamilton facility, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.