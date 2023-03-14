TRT Promotes new GM of Capital Whole Goods

TRT is pleased to announce the internal promotion of Glen Harnett, in his 13th year with the company to the position of General Manager (GM) of Capital Whole Goods.

Glen began his journey at TRT in 2010 as Trailer Sales Engineer to increase trailer sales and provide support for TRT’s growing customer base. In his new role as (GM) of Capital Whole Goods, Glen will be leading responsibility for the front-line focus on capital whole goods sales in New Zealand and Australia. This includes TRT’s full range of cranes and other OEM-manufactured products including Heavy Haulage Trailers, ESS Platform Trailers, Crane Trailers, and the TIDD Pick and Carry Crane.

Glen’s experience and knowledge of the industry derive from when he started his own transport engineering company building car transporters. Later joining BPW Transport Efficiency NZ Ltd as a Sales Manager for eight years. This is when the relationship with TRT started, as TRT was one of BPW’s largest parts and service customers.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.