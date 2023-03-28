Proven Track Record Good Reason for Second Kobelco Crawler

TRT Australia have provided Boddington Hire with a second Kobelco Crawler Crane after being satisfied with the capabilities of the machine and its ability to stand up to the rigours of its work.

Boddington Hire has been operating a Kobelco CKE800 for the past 12 years out of Western Australia in some of the harshest environments.

“The CKE800 has been a brilliant crane for us, the reliability of the machine is unbelievable, and you can truly send it anywhere without a worry. We were finding this crane was able to keep fairly busy and thus looking to update it was a fairly natural choice,” Tom Hunter (Boddington Hire) said.

Tom and the team at Boddington have been very impressed by the service provided by the team at TRT throughout this experience.

“From the outset dealing with Troy at TRT has been great. It was a long journey from initial quote until purchase and we did kick around ideas for a bigger crane a number of times,” Tom says.

“All through the process Troy was very responsive and very patient with my queries. He has a great knowledge of the cranes he is selling having worked with the Kobelco product for a long time.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck parts at their Hamilton facility, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.