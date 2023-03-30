TRT Directors Visit Kobelco Factory In Japan

TRT Company Directors Bruce and Mary Carden, along with one of the owners from Borger Cranes based in Sydney Australia, Nathan Borger, recently visited the Kobelco factory in Japan.

Bruce says “I would like to thank the wonderful team at Kobelco for taking the time to catch up and taking us through their manufacturing and impressive parts facility. It was amazing to see firsthand the process of manufacturing these innovative cranes and the skills and craftsmanship that goes into them. At TRT we highly value our relationship with Kobelco and are proud to be the Kobelco Crawler Crane distributor in New Zealand and Australia



Kobelco has been manufacturing equipment since the 1930s, for over 80 years, and continues leading innovation and design across the industry. Having a range of 22 crawler crane models of Lattice Boom, Heavy Duty Crawlers, and Telescopic Boom Crawler Cranes, that are specifically designed for foundation work and civil construction.



Bruce continues, “The quality and performance of Kobelco cranes is undeniable and we look forward to continuing to sell and represent the superior Kobelco brand.”