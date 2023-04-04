TRT Trailer transports a mammoth 130-tonne bridge section

Witness the impressive performance of the popular Big Bird 11-line that TRT truck trailer manufacturers have created, as it transports a mammoth 130-tonne bridge section, measuring 20 metres long x 9.5 metres wide, along Qantas Drive in Mascot, Sydney.



Borger Cranes Terex Demag CC2800-1 600 tonne Crawler Crane was skillfully utilised to hoist and load the bridge module onto the trailer.

McDonald Contracting’s 11-line TRT ESS Modular platform Trailer was configured as a 4x8 Lead Trailer, 5x8 ESS module and a 2x8 ESS module.



TRT's ESS - Electronic Steering System is available in our Modular Platform and House Trailer range. Every axle is controlled individually via a computer system that detects any offset angle between the trailer’s gooseneck slew-ring connection and the truck's 5th wheel. This is translated into hydraulic oil movement within the steering ram of each axle leg, thus maintaining near-perfect steering geometry.

Multiple steering modes are available to any operator using one of our TRT ESS Trailers

. Normal Auto Steer (commonly used for transiting locations)

. Rear Axle Straight

. Auto Crab Mode

. Manual Crab Mode

. Site Manual Mode

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck parts at their Hamilton facility, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.