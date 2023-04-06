TRT Staff Complete Pendant Controlled Overhead Crane Level 3 Qualification

90 TRT New Zealand staff members have recently completed 2250 hours of comprehensive training, including both written and practical sessions to comeplete the ‘Pendant Controlled Overhead Crane Level 3’ training and qualification delivered by Leverage Training and sponsored by Skills Organisation Incorporated.

TRT’s COO, Lawrence Baker says,” As part of TRT’s commitment to working towards “Zero Harm” we identified overhead gantry cranes as one of our top three safety risks in the business. So, with the support of “Leverage Training,” we partnered up to work together to deliver an Overhead Gantry Training Program. Not only have we seen an overall improvement in safety, but we have also seen improvements in efficiencies and R&M reductions. Most important we have our staff engaged and going home in the same condition that they came to work.”

Through rigorous training, our team has gained the necessary skills and expertise to operate cranes safely and efficiently, ensuring smooth and efficient operations at any work site. Working constantly on crane servicing for crawler cranes, pick and carry cranes, truck trailers, truck parts and more, it is essetnial that all staff are trained properly and follow health and safety protocols.

TRT’s HR and Compliance Manager, Mike Phillips says, “This was a significant step towards reducing personal risk, and the potential for property damage on our manufacturing site in Hamilton. Staff now have benchmark and consistent skills enabling them to prepare for lift and carry operations with an Overhead Gantry Crane”.