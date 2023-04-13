McClelland's Fujitsu Winter Promotion Partnership

McClelland Refrigeration are an accredited Fujitsu Heat Pumps installer in Dunedin. They have partnered with Fujitsu General New Zealand to bring a winter promotion to Dunedin and Otago residents.

With the tempratures rapidly dropping, people are starting to think about getting a heat pump installed, replaced or serviced. Simply purchase a whole home ducted system with Fujitsu's Cool Finance and you'll pay no deposit and no interest for up to 60 months*. Plus, get up to $400 cashback on any eligible Fujitsu heat pump*.

Purchase an eligible product during the promotional purchase period 9:00am NZST Monday 3rd April 2023 to 4:59pm NZST Monday 31st July 2023. Lodge your Free Money claim by 4:59pm NZST Thursday 31st August 2023. Learn more

About McClelland

Established in 1990, McClelland have been building a reputation of excellence with people in Dunedin and throughout the Otago region. These almost three decades of installing and servicing heat pumps and refrigeration systems have established us as a regional leader.