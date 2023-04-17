Seeking all snack providers in Aotearoa New Zealand

Air New Zealand is on the hunt for the most snack-tacular, mouth-watering treats to satisfy passengers' cravings at 33,000 feet.

As an airline known for taking its snacks to new heights, Air New Zealand is launching the Great Kiwi Snack Off – a nationwide search for the tastiest, most satisfying Kiwi snacks to have onboard. All local snack providers across New Zealand are invited to take part in the expression of interest (EOI).

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says Air New Zealand is on a mission to create a snacking experience like no other.

“We revamped our domestic snack programme in 2021 to huge success, but we're ready to take things up a notch with even more variety, flavours, and surprises across all flights and mealtimes.

“We’re seeking a diverse range of snacks that cater to different dietary needs and time-of-day appetites. Think sweet, savoury, healthy, indulgent, and everything in between, and catering for a greater range of dietary requirements and preferences.”

Air New Zealand is looking for snacks that tick all the boxes. The snacks must cater to diverse dietary requirements, be sustainable, and have a touch of Kiwi flair.

“We're looking for snacks that will surprise and delight our customers, making their journey that much sweeter. Whether it's a classic Kiwi treat or a creative flavour from indigenous ingredients, we want to showcase the best snacks that New Zealand has to offer – particularly from Māori or Pasifika businesses, social enterprises or those celebrating the provenance of our regions.”

The EOI closes 1 May, and is open to all New Zealand suppliers, with the aim of having new snacks onboard before the end of 2023. The EOI covers the full suite of snack offerings on Air New Zealand flights, from Domestic to International, but excludes our Air New Zealand lolly – that’s here to stay.

Through its open tender process, Air New Zealand is hoping to capture the most innovative and unique boutique-type food and snack suppliers that it might not have come across otherwise.

“We’re committed to championing Kiwi brands and delivering a pipeline of products that showcase the best of New Zealand. We’re also dedicated to doing the right thing by prioritising social impact and sustainability, so snacks that meet those criteria will be given extra brownie points.”

The airline is inviting expressions of interest (EOI) from all corners of the country, giving even the smallest boutique suppliers the chance to get their snacks onboard.

If you're a New Zealand food provider with a passion for snacking, it's time to apply and get your products onboard. Air New Zealand is ready to take its snack game to new heights, and they want you to come along for the ride.