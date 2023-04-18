TRT Head Office Turns To Solar Power

TRT are excited to announce that they have recently installed approximately 800 square meters of solar panels on the white shed at thier manufacturing facility and head office In Hamilton, New Zealand.

TRT’s COO Lawrence Baker says, “The recently installed complete solar system on one of our sheds generates enough power to run all of our machinery, plant, and equipment. It’s very successful and we are installing a similar system on our second shed roof line in the near future. Reducing our carbon footprint will continue on an ongoing basis.”

This is a huge milestone for TRT and a big step forward in our commitment to sustainability by reducing thier carbon footprint and allowing their main manufacturing facility to produce truck and trailer parts, as well as crane parts.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.