2 New TIDD PC28-2's For Superkrane Mitra Utama

Super Krane Mitra Utama purchased not one but two new TIDD PC28-2 Pick and Carry Cranes.

Super Krane purchased the cranes based on TRT’s advanced safety features that are fitted to the crane and also the renowned backup service and parts support locally. Not to mention, the crane's manoeuvrability due to its compact size, superior lifting capabilities, and user-friendly design.

These state-of-the-art cranes are designed to provide unmatched performance and reliability, making them the perfect choice for businesses looking to increase their uptime and efficiency.

Since 1996, Super Krane has been committed to providing exceptional rental equipment, lifting, and construction services with a focus on quality and long-term commitment. With their new TIDD Cranes, they are now even better equipped to be your lifting partners.

TRT has a dealer support network Australia-wide, providing truck and crane service, as well as truck and crane parts. With a network of factory-trained technicians, we support your operation and uptime 24/7.