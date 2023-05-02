Gill Construction Vist TRT For Low Loader Trailer Progress

Owners of Gill Construction, Tony Gill and Reuben Gill recently visited TRT's head office and manufacturing facility in Hamilton, New Zealand to check the progress of their 3x8 TRT Widening Low Loader Trailer. Their trailer is expected to be completed by the end of June.

TRT thrive to provide high-quality products that provide the ultimate solution for their customers. All processes are managed in-house at their head office and manufacturing facility in Hamilton, New Zealand, from engineering design right through to customer delivery so they can be confident they are providing the end product the customer expects.

With 85+ years in the business, Gill Construction has expanded its services beyond its initial focus on roading and earthmoving. Now includes fertiliser spreading, stock, and bulk cartage, and has incorporated three aggregate crushing plants to cater to all roading, sealing chip, concrete, and landscaping needs.

TRT are leaders in low loader and trailer innovation. With the latest electronic steering systems to the world’s first modular platform trailer designs, TRT delivers high-quality trailers, manufactured in-house and built to last.