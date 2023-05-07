Mixed Reactions as Bird Hunting Season Opens in New Zealand

In what has become an annual tradition for thousands of New Zealanders, the game bird hunting season opened this past weekend, drawing both praise and criticism from various groups. With contrasting perspectives on the practice, the season's commencement has sparked a debate over conservation, traditions, and animal welfare.

According to Fish and Game NZ, more than 65,000 enthusiastic hunters turned out for the opening morning, taking advantage of favorable conditions. The combination of low cloud cover, winds, and occasional rain contributed to excellent hunting conditions. Corina Jordan, the chief executive of Fish and Game NZ, joined hunters at Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere and expressed satisfaction with the thriving waterfowl population.

"The weather has provided perfect conditions for brood rearing and recruitment, with plenty of wet and ponded areas providing ample food," Jordan stated. She highlighted the positive feedback from hunters, emphasizing the significance of the opening weekend as a cherished tradition for families to bond and reconnect with nature.

"Often, our ranging teams encounter three generations hunting from the same maimai - a spot that may, in some cases, have been used by great-great-grandparents," Jordan explained. "For many people, it is a sort of pilgrimage as much about rekindling friendships and family bonds as it is about harvesting wild kai."

While the opening of bird hunting season has long been celebrated by hunting enthusiasts, animal welfare advocates, represented by SAFE for Animals, have voiced their concerns. According to SAFE Campaign Manager Anna de Roo, the duck shooting season poses a threat to countless birds, including native species like pūkeko, kakīānau, pūtangitangi, pārera, and kuruwhengi.

"As a country, we talk a big game about protecting our native species, yet we allow these animals to be the target of ruthless killing every duck shooting season," de Roo criticized. "Wounded birds aren't always collected and can be susceptible to starvation, infection, and a slow, painful death."

Drawing attention to Australia's ban on duck shooting in three states, de Roo called for New Zealand to follow suit and reconsider the hunting practices. SAFE's campaign for a Commissioner for Animals aims to advocate for the needs of animals at the highest level, emphasizing the neglect of animal welfare concerns across the board.

The clash of opinions regarding bird hunting season reflects the broader debate surrounding the balance between tradition, conservation, and animal rights. Advocates argue that hunting traditions foster connections with nature and rural communities, while opponents emphasize the ethical implications and potential harm inflicted on bird populations.

As the bird hunting season continues, it remains to be seen whether the government and relevant stakeholders will address these concerns and find a common ground that respects both traditions and the welfare of native wildlife.