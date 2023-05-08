UrbanCare Shares Tips on How to Clean the House in an Hour

New Zealand - UrbanCare, a leading provider of house cleaning services in New Zealand, has recently shared expert tips on how to clean the house in just an hour. With more people leading busy lives, finding time for household chores can be challenging. However, with these helpful tips, keeping a clean and tidy home doesn't have to be a time-consuming task.

According to UrbanCare, the key to efficient house cleaning is to plan and focus on the home's high-traffic areas. They recommend starting with the kitchen and bathrooms, which accumulate the most dirt and grime. Using multi-purpose cleaning products helps speed up the process, as you can use them on various surfaces.

UrbanCare also advises homeowners to break down their cleaning tasks into manageable chunks. For example, focus on one room at a time rather than tackling the entire house in one go. Doing this can help to prevent overwhelm and ensure that each room is thoroughly cleaned.

For those who are short on time, UrbanCare offers hourly cleaning services that the clients can tailor according to their individual needs. With a team of experienced and professional cleaners, they can help homeowners keep their homes clean and tidy, even with a busy schedule.

"We understand that many people lead busy lives and finding time for household chores can be challenging," says UrbanCare's management. "That's why we've put together these helpful tips to make cleaning as quick and efficient as possible. And for those who need a little extra help, our hourly cleaning services are a convenient solution."

To learn more about UrbanCare's house cleaning services or to book an appointment, visit their website or contact them directly at 09 242 0740.