TRT Vist The Okubo Kobelco factory in Akashi City

TRT Australia's Parts Manager, Aaron Gedge, and Service Operations Manager, Andrew Hudson, along with TRT New Zealand's Crane Service Manager, Elton Peterson, recently visited the Okubo Kobelco factory in Akashi City for the 10th Direct Dealers Joint Conference in 2023.

The visit began with an informative tour of the manufacturing facility, followed by a productive discussion on TRT's performance and areas for improvement.

The conference brought together dealers from China, Korea, Thailand, and Hong Kong, where Andrew Hudson presented TRT's extensive product range, including the TIDD crane, which impressed Kobelco and all the other dealers.

On the third day of the trip, there were discussions on preventative maintenance service offerings and the importance of the sheave campaign. This was followed by a site tour of Tojo's new state-of-the-art parts and distribution facility, which integrates robotics with a streamlined picking process in a highly advanced, seamless workflow. The conference concluded with a lovely dinner hosted by Kobelco.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck parts at their Hamilton facility, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.