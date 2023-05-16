TRT Hamilton's Fresh Lick Of Paint

TRT's Hamilton's Red Shed Warehouse has had its final red coat applied - and the office block has a new colourway as well. The final step was the application of the new signage.

The truck parts team at TRT in Hamilton are experts in truck and trailer parts, with a large warehouse and truck seats drive-through installation and repair services.

TRT will get truck and trailer parts to you with their same-day / next-day service. Urgent support required? No Problem, with a local team of reps on the road, TRT are able to come to you.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck parts at their Hamilton facility, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.