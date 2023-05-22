Air New Zealand takes Aotea skincare to the world

Air New Zealand is proud to partner with Aotea to showcase skincare inspired by traditional Māori herbal practices in its new onboard amenity kits.

Developed by Aotea on Aotea | Great Barrier Island, the products include native New Zealand ingredients, such as Kawakawa, Harakeke and Mānuka.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the partnership is evidence of Air New Zealand’s commitment to supporting local sustainable businesses and showcasing the very best of Aotearoa on the world stage.

“Our partnership with Aotea provides customers with amenities that tell a story inspired by New Zealand’s unique culture. Air New Zealand is proud to support local, Māori owned business and put traditional ingredients that have been used by Māori for centuries into the hands of our customers.

“We believe that our Aotea products will not only enhance the travel experience for our customers but also showcase local suppliers working towards a more sustainable future. It’s a privilege to share these treasures with our customers when they fly with us.”

Aotea founder Tama Toki says the partnership with Air New Zealand is an exciting opportunity to share Māori traditions with the world.

“My grandmother was a Rongoā Māori (Māori medicine) practitioner. She would treat us kids with what we found in the bush and the Aotea range is an expression of that upbringing. It is unique to Aotearoa and something that we bring to life on our ancestral kāinga on Aotea.

“As Māori, we are proud to share our traditions. It’s a privilege to be able to see this part of our culture onboard Air New Zealand flights. We hope that it gives those travelling to Aotearoa an insight into our cultural identity.”

Air New Zealand’s new Aotea amenity kits are available to customers travelling in Business Premier and Premium Economy cabins.