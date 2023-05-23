New Zealand Police CVST Vist TRT Hamilton

Kevin and Andy from New Zealand Police CVST (Commercial Vehicle Safety Team) recently visited TRT’s Head Office and Manufacturing facility in Hamilton, New Zealand to carry out an individual axle load test on the Horotiu Cartage and Hire's 2016 Kenworth K, which has just been fitted out with a Hendrickson EXS20K steering/ lifting tag axle at the rear, along with a TRT designed and fabricated transporter deck.

Digital load scales were placed under each axle set to determine the carrying capacity of the finished truck unit as well as check whether a ratio valve is needed to adjust the air to tag axle airbags.

The chassis was extended to accommodate the tag axle and had a beavertail added at the rear to suit the deck.

This will be used by the customer for a carrying capacity of 18000kg whether it is a digger or a 20ft container.

