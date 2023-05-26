New Crane Sales Engineer for TRT – Jordin Hutchinson

TRT (Tidd Ross Todd Limited) is pleased to announce the internal promotion of Jordin Hutchinson to the position of Crane Sales Engineer, effective from the 1st of May 2023.

Jordin's career in the crane and heavy lift industry began in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, working as a Crane Technician at McLeod Cranes, Hiab’s, and Transport for five years upon successfully completing his apprenticeship. His talent and dedication soon caught the attention of TRT, leading to an offer to join their crane service team in the Waikato. Jordin has been a valuable and highly skilled TRT Crane Technician for over two years.

In his new role, Jordin will continue to progress TRT’s commitments and support their capabilities by providing solutions and ongoing support to their customers. Jordin is responsible for driving crane sales throughout New Zealand for the TIDD Pick and Carry Crane along with TRT’s national distributorship for Cargotec’s Hiab products, Kobelco Crawlers, and the complete stable of Manitowoc products including Manitowoc Crawler Cranes, Grove All-Terrain and Rough Terrain Cranes, and Potain Tower Cranes.

About TRT

TRT - Tidd Ross Todd Limited and TRT (2021) Pty Ltd - is a privately owned family business, operating for more than 56 years (est.1967) in New Zealand and more than 24 years in Australia.

Key manufacturing facilities and its head office is in Hamilton, New Zealand, with branches and warehouse facilities in Hamilton, Auckland, and Christchurch. TRT’s Australian operations are based in Murarrie, Brisbane, Queensland. TRT operates throughout Australia, New Zealand, PNG, and the South Pacific.

Certified under ISO 9001:2015, TRT has approximately 230 employees working within four integrated businesses; manufacturing, truck and trailer parts, mechanical service and repair, crane sales, service, and parts. TRT service the construction, infrastructure, resource, defence, and transport sectors.

With purpose-built facilities in NZ and Australia, TRT continues strong growth in both markets with a range of locally designed and manufactured products. TRT also manages a growing network of parts and service support for a broad range of customers from Tier One operations to owner-operated businesses.