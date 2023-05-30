Ace Heavy Haulage Tow Truck Visits TRT

Ace Heavy Haulage had one of their Tow Trucks visit TRT’s Head office and Manufacturing facility in Hamilton, New Zealand with damaged undertow channel slides, which occurred due to the lack of support behind them while towing trucks.

TRT’s Fabrication Repair Bay removed the damaged channels, fabricated, and painted new ones, and welded them onto the truck. Additionally, they installed 20mm flat bars behind the bottom half to prevent future damage while using the undertow to salvage heavy vehicles.

Ace Heavy Haulage's tow truck is now certified again and ready to hit the road.

TRT has a number of new truck setups, engineering repair services & certifications available to our customers.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key business areas include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck parts at their Hamilton facility, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.