Skilled Aircon's Panasonic Air Conditioning Winter Special

CHRISTCHURCH

As the weather cools down, it's time to cosy up with your Panasonic heat pump with nanoe™ X air purification. Skilled Aircon are teaming up with Panasonic to bring Christchurch air conditioning the only heat pump with nanoe™ X technology.

nanoe™ X, which generate “nano-sized atomised water particles” is developed by Panasonic. It is an electrostatic atomisation technology, that collects invisible moisture in the air and applies high voltage to it to produce “hydroxyl radicals contained in water”.

Abundant in nature, hydroxyl radicals have the capacity to inhibit pollutants. nanoe™ X technology can bring these incredible benefits indoors, helping keep hard surfaces, soft furnishings and the whole indoor environment clean, and making it a more pleasant place to be.

Skilled Aircon is proud to be partnered with Panasonic to offer heat pump solutions for every home.

Warm up this winter with Panasonic heat pumps

nanoeX actively fights viruses, mould and odours

Heat up your home remotely with built-in Wifi

About Skilled Aircon

We are expert installers for some of the most trusted NZ brands such as Panasonic, Mitsubishi and Fujitsu heat pumps, for both commercial and residential spaces in Christchurch. We can ensure your system is reliable, efficient and with frustration-free installation.